Lokesh Kanagaraj finally accepts criticisms of Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: ‘I will try to rectify in my next film’

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, was released in theatres on 14 August to mixed reviews. The film was widely panned by viewers for its script and lazy writing, even as fans of the superstar flocked theatres to watch it. The director has now addressed the criticisms of the film at a recent event, where he went on to thank fans for still making the film a success despite all the negative responses. (Also read: Coolie worldwide box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses ₹500 crore; sets sights on Saiyaara, Padmaavat) Lokesh Kanagaraj talked about working with Rajinikanth in Coolie.

What Lokesh said

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Lokesh said, “Coolie received 1000s of criticisms.. I'll try to rectify it in my next film.. Even with those criticisms, people watched the film for Rajinikanth sir. The producer told me the film collected ₹500 crore. Thanks to everyone.”

Earlier this year in September, Lokesh attended a conclave held by SSVM Institutions in Coimbatore and also talked about the film's mixed reception. He added that he would never write films based on the ‘high expectations’ people have for him, stating that he can only write what he can and hopes the audience will like it. “But I can never write stories based on higher expectations. I write a story…if it meets their expectations, I’m good. If it doesn’t, I will try—that’s it,” he said.

About Coolie

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, clashed with War 2 upon release but managed to hold its own. It tells the story of an ex-union leader called Deva (Rajinikanth) who wants to solve the mystery of his friend Rajasekhar’s (Sathyaraj) sudden death. In the process, he faces off the gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) and his right-hand man Dayal (Soubin Shahir).

The film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. It tells the story of a former coolie union leader called Deva who is seeking answers after his friend’s sudden death.