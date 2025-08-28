Coolie worldwide box office collection day 14: Rajinikanth film crosses 500 crore; sets sights on Saiyaara, Padmaavat

Coolie worldwide box office collection: The year 2025 now has its third ₹500-crore film. Rajinikanth's Coolie has crossed the milestone after just 14 days at the box office. Despite slowing down considerably after its second weekend, Coolie managed to cross the ₹500-crore mark on the back of some exceptional momentum from the first week. Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's film has broken several box office records.

Coolie worldwide box office update

Coolie earned ₹268.75 crore net ( ₹309 crore gross) in the domestic territories over its 14 days. It is now inching towards the ₹300-crore mark in India. However, given that its day 14 net haul was just ₹4.50 crore, it will take some time to get there.

Overseas, the Lokesh Kanagaraj film broke several opening day and weekend records in the US, the UK, and Australia. That has helped it sustain a good run even as the collections have now almost died down outside India. By the end of day 14 internationally, trade pundits estimate Coolie has earned just under $21 million overseas ( ₹182 crore). This takes its worldwide gross to ₹501 crore. Coolie is now the third Indian film of 2025 to breach this mark after Chhaava and Saiyaara, both Hindi films.

Coolie in the list of highest-grossing Indian films

Earlier, over the weekend, Coolie had crossed the lifetime box office collection of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 ( ₹488 crore). It now stands just outside the top 25 highest-grossing Indian films, but has entered the top 10 highest-grossing South films ever. The film has now set its sights on the lifetime hauls of Saiyaara ( ₹568 crore), Padmaavat ( ₹585 crore), and Sanju ( ₹588 crore). It would need to beat these to enter the top 20.

All about Coolie

The Lokesh Kanagaraj action thriller stars Rajinikanth in the titular role of a retired coolie and union leader, who gets embroiled in a gang's activities after the death of his friend. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, along with Upendra and Aamir Khan in special appearances.