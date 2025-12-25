Mithun Chakraborty leaks that Shah Rukh Khan will share the screen for the 1st time with Rajinikanth in Jailer 2

Actor Mithun Chakraborty recently did not just confirm the numerous starry cameos in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, but also let it leak that Shah Rukh Khan is on board. While discussing his career in an interview with Siti Cinema, Mithun also dropped hints about the role he will play in the Tamil film. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth will share the screen for the second time in Jailer 2.

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Jailer 2 leaked

In the interview, Mithun was asked if he had a particular genre he liked, such as family-oriented drama, action, or thriller. He replied, “No, you cannot decide like that. My next is Jailer 2, where everybody is against me.” Then, confirming the cast of the film, he added, “Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, all their characters are against me.” Mithun did not just confirm Shah Rukh’s cameo; he also seemed to leak that he was the antagonist of the film.

First film starring Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan

This will make Jailer 2 the first time Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh will share the screen. If you’re thinking about Anubhav Sinha’s 2011 film Ra. One which featured Rajinikanth’s character Chitti from Enthiran (2010), we have news. Actor Suresh Menon told Digital Commentary in May this year, “There were rumours that Rajinikanth saab himself would come for the cameo. I think I can speak about it now. That wasn’t him. It’s a known secret in the industry that he wasn’t keeping well at that time.”

In Rohit Shetty’s 2013 film Chennai Express, Shah Rukh paid homage to Rajinikanth with the song Lungi Dance, but this will be the first time they share the screen. The 2023 film Jailer starred Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa, with Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff playing cameos. Jailer 2 will feature Mohanlal and Shiva reprising their roles, alongside Rajinikanth and Ramya.