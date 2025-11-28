Ranveer Singh says he is too ‘small’ to speak about the greatness of Rajinikanth: ‘I am looking forward to Jailer 2’

Superstar Rajinikanth was honoured during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, for completing 50 years in cinema. Actor Ranveer Singh was also present at the ceremony, where he shared a few words about the icon and said that he is eagerly awaiting the release of his next film, Jailer 2. Rajinikanth was honored for his contribution to Indian Cinema at IFFI 2025.

What Ranveer said about Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth was called on stage during the closing ceremony of the festival, as the audience stood up and cheered for the superstar. Rajinikanth folded his hands and acknowledged the love from the audience with a smile. When hosts Jay Bhanushali and Tisca Chopra asked Ranveer to share a few words on Rajinikanth, the actor found it an impossible task. He said, “I am too small to be speaking about this level of greatness. All I can say that I am looking forward to Jailer 2!” He then added the iconic dialogue from the film, ‘Hukum!’ and pointed the microphone towards the audience, who echoed it back. Rajinikanth smiled at the gesture.

Rajinikanth, arguably the most enduring and successful commercial star of Tamil cinema, enjoys a cult following with a pan-India fan base. He made his debut in the 1975 film Apoorva Ragangal, and went on to initially star in negative roles, before transitioning into a hero who commands a crazy fan army and blockbuster box office openings.

About his upcoming projects

2024 saw Rajinikanth star in his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s film Lal Salaam and TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. This year, he starred in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie and the film collected ₹518 crore worldwide.

He is now shooting for the sequel to his 2023 hit film Jailer, which saw him as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian. Ramya Krishnan also reprises her role in the film, while Shiva Rajkumar has confirmed his return for a cameo. Balakrishna will also play a key role in it. He is also set to star in a film with Kamal Haasan.