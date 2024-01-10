Aamir Khan, ex wife Kiran Rao and son Azad dedicate Phoolon Ka Taron Ka to Ira Khan at sangeet. Watch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to have a grand wedding with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. The two held their sangeet on Tuesday night, and several visuals from the event have surfaced online. Nupur and Ira made a grand entry at the decked-up venue on the song Afreen Afreen. Also read: Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's 'pajama party' ahead of Udaipur wedding Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's sangeet ceremony.

Aamir, Kiran and Azad perform at Ira Khan's sangeet

At the sangeet night, Aamir Khan dedicated a special song to his daughter. Joined by ex wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad, the tro sang a beautiful rendition of Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa. All of them were dressed in traditional outfits. Going by the video, Azad took over during the verse Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in the song.

Ira and Nupur's sangeet night

Ira Khan looked beautiful on her sangeet night in an embroidered lehenga. Ditching the dupatta, she opted for a red Riding Hood inspired cape to add an unconventional touch. Nupur Shikhare, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit. Several more videos and photos from the venue, shared by guests, showed many performances by their close friends and family.

Football match and more

Ahead of the sangeet night, the couple hosted a football match and a workout session with their wedding guests. Sharing a photo from the match, Ira wrote, “Bride bringing the A game.” She was seen dressed in shorts and a sports bra. Another video, shared by Sahira Hoshidar, featured Nupur sweating it out before the pre-wedding festivities.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre wedding games.

It read, "Sangeet prep with the groom himself." It also added, “Attempted some muscle ups today. They are tougher than I thought.” Before the Sangeet ceremony, Nupur and Ira held a pyjama party.

More about the wedding

Ira is Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta's daughter. Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of friends and family. They will have a grand wedding in Udaipur on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the Udaipur wedding will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13. It will be for Aamir's friends and colleagues from Bollywood as well as the south film industries.

