Inside Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's 'pajama party' ahead of Udaipur wedding; groom grooves to Shah Rukh's Lungi Dance

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, along with their closest friends and family, are in Udaipur for their wedding. The couple will marry in a grand ceremony on Wednesday. On Monday, Ira and Nupur hosted a 'pajama party' after their mehndi ceremony. Inside pictures and videos of the cosy 'slumber' bash were shared by actors Zayn Marie Khan and Sarah Jane Dias on Instagram Stories. Also read: Ira Khan opts for arm-length mehendi, poses in ivory lehenga with groom Nupur Shikhare. See pics Zayn Marie Khan and Sarah Jane Dias share glimpses from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's party.

Ira and Nupur's 'pajama party'

In one of the clips, Zayn gave a glimpse of her red pyjama look and wrote, "All hearts for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's slumber party." She also shared a video of herself singing on stage as Ira, dressed in a shiny pyjama set, and Nupur grooved to the music. Zayn wrote with the clip, "Ira Khan you are toooooo cute!!! Nupur Shikhare you lucky, lucky man."

Giving a better glimpse at the 'pajama party' organised by Ira and Nupur ahead of their grand Udaipur wedding, Sarah Jane Dias wrote with a video, "I LOVE THIS (heart eyes emojis)." Many guests were seated in a hall with dimmed lights.

The actor also shared a clip of the groom and his squad entering the party wearing blue lungis and white shirts as Yo Yo Honey Singh's Lungi Dance played. They were all seen on the dance floor as they grooved to the Shah Rukh Khan song from Chennai Express (2013).

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira and Nupur registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family and are set to have a grand wedding in Udaipur. On Tuesday, their sangeet will take place, followed by the wedding on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the couple will also have a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13 for Aamir's friends and colleagues from Bollywood as well as the south film industries.

Aamir Khan as well as his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao are in Udaipur for Nupur and Ira Khan's wedding celebrations. The actor's sons Junaid Khan, from his first marriage, and Azad, from his second marriage with Kiran, have also been celebrating with Ira and Nupur in Udaipur. Recently, a video of Kiran singing at one of the pre-wedding bashes in Udaipur had surfaced. Azad was seen next to his mother in the video.

