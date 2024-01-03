Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married: Groom shocks internet with ‘baniyan-shorts’ wedding look. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got married today to her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare. For his special day, Nupur shocked many with his look- wearing just a black vest and white shorts. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was seen welcoming Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at the wedding venue in Taj Lands End, Bandra. (Also read: Nupur Shikhare dances his heart out to dhol beats ahead of wedding to Ira Khan. Watch) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare signed wedding documents in the presence of their family.

Nupur gets married wearing a vest and shorts

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family. In a video that also surfaced on Instagram, Ira and Nupur were seen signing the wedding registration documents. Ira opted for a white outfit for her special day, while Nupur ditched traditional wear and was seen in a black vest and white shorts. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta stood behind the couple and cheered on. Kiran Rao was also seen in a golden silk sari that she paired with a green blouse. She was seen capturing the special moment in her mobile.

Aamir Khan welcomes the Ambanis

Aamir Khan was seen in a kurta and dhoti, with a saafa tied on his head. He was seen welcoming Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani as they got down from their car and entered the venue. Aamir and Mukesh also shared a hug. Aamir greeted Nita and the three of them made their way inside. Nita Ambani looked stunning an emerald green sari for the occasion. The moment was captured by the paparazzi stationed near the venue, which made its way on Instagram.

Nupur dances to dhol beats

Earlier today, Nupur Shikhare was seen dancing to dhol beats with his friends. Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, ditched the traditional baraat and chose to jog to the venue, which was 8 kms away. Several videos of him running in the same black vest and shorts emerged on social media.

Nupur shared pictures with Ira

Nupur Shikhare had opted for a traditional look a day before his wedding. On Tuesday night, Nupur had shared a series of pictures with Ira Khan and he wrote, “One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.” Ira wore a red saree and opted for a no-makeup look in the pictures. Nupur, on the other hand, is seen in a red kurta that he teamed with a golden jacket and black pyjamas.

Ira and Nupur got engaged earlier last year.

