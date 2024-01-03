Nupur Shikhare dances his heart out to dhol beats ahead of wedding to Ira Khan. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married today to her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare. Preparations for the wedding have begun in full swing. Ahead of the wedding, the groom-to-be was seen dancing his heart out to dhol beats. (Also read: Aamir Khan greets paparazzi, daughter Ira Khan spotted in casual look a day before wedding. Watch) Nupur Shikhare was seen in a casual look on the day of his wedding.

Nupur dances to dhol beats

Nupur Shikhare shared his excitement for the special day in a joyous manner. The fitness trainer, who was earlier seen taking a run in a black vest and white shorts, could not resist dancing to the peppy dhol beats. As he reached near his house, the paparazzi caught him shaking a leg to dhol beats just beside the entrance.

One of the dholwalahs even made Nupur sit on the dhol, and he was seen laughing at this gesture. He continued to shake his hands and groove to the beats. A few of his friends also carried him on their arms and cheered on his special day. Nupur also took the dhol and started playing it for a while.

Reacting to the video, a fan said: "The happiest groom have seen so far on the internet." Another user wrote, "The couple is unique and cool. Thank God they met each other.. God bless them for a beautiful life ahead."

Nupur shared pictures with Ira

On Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare had shared a series of pictures with Ira Khan and he wrote, “One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.” Ira wore a red saree and opted for a no-makeup look in the pictures. Nupur, on the other hand, is seen in a red kurta that he teamed with a golden jacket and black pyjamas.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and his son Junaid were seen arriving at the venue for Ira's mehendi ceremony. Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children from his first marriage with Reena Dutta. Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao was also seen with them. Ira Khan was also spotted at a salon in the city recently.

Ira and Nupur got engaged earlier last year.

