Aamir Khan greets paparazzi, daughter Ira Khan spotted in casual look a day before wedding. Watch

Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan is getting married to Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Preparations are now in full swing, with Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta being spotted earlier on Tuesday for the Haldi ceremony. Hours later, bride-to-be Ira Khan was seen for the first time in paparazzi videos, a day before her wedding. Actor Aamir Khan also made an appearance in Mumbai. (Also read: Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta deck up in sarees for Ira Khan's haldi ceremony, Nupur Shikhare arrives with family. Watch) Ira Khan and Aamir Khan were spotted by the paparazzi.

Ira Khan for her pre-wedding functions

Ira Khan was spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Ira chose a no-makeup look, and wore a black and white printed shirt that she paired with a mini skirt. She also carried a sling bag, and kept her hair untied. She smiled as the paparazzi appeared and greeted her.

Aamir Khan greets paparazzi

Aamir Khan also made an appearance, wearing a black tee and harem pants. He greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and waved and smiling. He said, “Thank you,” and then made his way inside.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's second wife, was spotted in a traditional Maharashtrian saree at the venue. Reena Dutta also appeared in a green saree, and was seen talking to other women at the entrance. Groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare was also spotted with his family and relatives. Nupur opted for a red kurta, and posed for the paparazzi.

Ira has been sharing updates about her pre-wedding festivities on her Instagram stories. She shared a selfie where she sported a 'bride-to-be' headband. She also posted photos from the Maharashtrian celebration a few days ago where all of her family members and friends were present. In a video, she was also heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

More details

Ira and Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, got engaged earlier last year. Nupur had proposed to Ira in September when he went down on one knee at a sports event to propose to her with a ring. They shared an adorable video from the proposal on Instagram and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."

