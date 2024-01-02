Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta deck up in sarees for Ira Khan's haldi ceremony, Nupur Shikhare arrives with family. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta's daughter, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. Ahead of the wedding, preparations for the haldi ceremony as per traditional customs and rituals have begun in full swing. Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's second wife, was spotted in a traditional Maharashtrian saree at the venue of the Haldi in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Also read: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s houses decked up with lights ahead of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding) Kiran Rao, Nupur Shikhare and Reena Dutta were spotted in the morning.

Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta deck up for Haldi ceremony

Groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare was also spotted with his family and relatives and Reena Dutta was also seen at the Haldi. Kiran Rao looked beautiful in a purple saree, which was draped in Maharashtrian style. She completed the look by adding some mogra in her hair. Kiran smiled as she hugged a close relative, and made her way out of the venue, where the paparazzi clicked her pictures. She also waved to them. Reena Dutta was seen in a green saree, as she chatted with guests near the entrance.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Nupur Shikhare with his family

Meanwhile, several relatives from the side of the groom also started to arrive for the haldi ceremony. Nupur Shikhare looked handsome in a bright red kurta and white pyjama as he posed with his family for the paparazzi.

More details

A day ago, Aamir and Reena's Mumbai houses in Mumbai were decked up with decorations and lights. Ira has been sharing glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies on her Instagram handle. She posted photos from her Maharashtrian celebration where all of her family members and friends were present. In a video, she was also heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

A recent report from India Today had revealed that after their intimate wedding on January 3, Ira and Nupur will reportedly hold a grand wedding reception in the city. As per the report, the reception will likely take place after January 10 and will see the presence of several Bollywood celebrities.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place