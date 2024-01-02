Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s houses decked up with lights ahead of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's daughter Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot on January 3. Ahead of the D-day, preparations have begun at the parents' houses. Several visuals from Aamir and Reena's Mumbai houses have surfaced online as they decked up the space with decorations and lights. Also read: Ira Khan shares romantic pic with Nupur Shikhare ahead of their January 3 wedding Ira Khan to tie the knot with Nupur Shikhare on January 3.

Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's houses

In a video, two floors of Aamir's house are seen beautifully decorated with fairy lights. His first wife Reena's house was also decked up with flowers and lights as the families are now holding pre-wedding festivities.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Preparations begin for Ira Khan wedding

Ira has been sharing glimpses from her pre-wedding ceremonies on her Instagram handle. Earlier, they held a Maharashtrian Kelvan ceremony. It was attended by her family members and friends. She posted a video where all guests, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, were seen having dinner with others. However, Aamir was not seen.

In a video, Ira who was behind the camera, was heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?” Her close friend, actor Mithila Palkar had also shared inside pictures with the bride and groom-to-be from the dinner.

Ira and Nupur celebrated the last day of 2023 together. Ira had shared a sweet photo of them and skipped any caption.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare relationship

Ira and Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, got engaged earlier last year. Nupur had proposed to Ira in September when he went down on one knee at a sports event and proposed to her with a ring. They shared an adorable video from the proposal on Instagram and wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."

Wedding reception and more

Later they held an engagement ceremony in Mumbai. After their intimate wedding on January 3, the couple will reportedly hold a grand wedding reception in the city. As per a report from India Today, the reception will likely take place after January 10 and will see the presence of several Bollywood celebrities.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place