Aamir Khan, ex-wife Reena Dutta are all smiles as they pose for photographers outside Mumbai jewellery shop. Watch
Aamir Khan and his first ex-wife Reena Dutta were recently spotted at an event, as well. His second ex-wife Kiran Rao was also present.
Aamir Khan and his first ex-wife Reena Dutta were spotted in Mumbai Wednesday evening. The two happily posed for photographers outside a jewellery shop before getting into the same car. The two seem to have stepped out for shopping. While Aamir was in a kurta pyjama with combed-back hair, Reena was in a kurta-pants look. She also held her glasses and a book. Also read: Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta spotted together at event, actor poses with son Junaid Khan. Watch
A paparazzo shared a video of Aamir and Reena posing outside the shop and captioned it, “Aamir Khan and his ex-wife reunite, proving that sometimes, friendships outlast relationships.”
Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, "Wow that’s amazing." Another said he is setting a “perfect example” for other ex couples. A comment also read: “He is really good and simple. No attitude… great person.”
Aamir Khan on divorce with Reena Dutta
Aamir and Reena were married for 16 years before the two decided to get a divorce. The two have a son Junaid Khan and a daughter Ira Khan. Aamir then married for the second time, with filmmaker Kiran Rao but the two got divorced after 15 years of marriage. They have a son, Azad Rao Khan.
Talking about his marriage and divorce with Reena, Aamir had told Hindustan Times in a 2012 interview, “Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran (Rao). I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional.”
Aamir Khan's films
Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film didn't perform as per the expectations. Aamir went on a break from work and is occasionally spotted in the city. He was recently seen at an event which had both his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao sharing a laugh. He is now reportedly planning a film that will go on floors in January next year and will release in December, 2024.
