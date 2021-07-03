When Aamir Khan spoke of a 'tough separation' from ex-wife Reena Dutta: 'I didn’t even work for two years'

Actor Aamir Khan had once revealed that his separation from Reena Dutta, after 16 years of marriage, was tough on both of them. Aamir had said that he and Reena were very young when they tied the knot. He had called it 'a special relationship', adding that she was one of the three women 'who are very important parts of my life'. Aamir and Reena Dutta had tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 2002. They have two children -- son Junaid Khan and daughter Ira Khan.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2012, Aamir Khan had said, "Reena and I were married for 16 years. We grew up together as we both were very young when we got married. Our separation was tough on both of us. It was a special relationship and is still very close to my heart. I was alone for three to four years and then I met Kiran (Rao). I didn’t even work for almost two years as I was coping with it. I am very emotional."

"When we decided to part ways, Reena and I first explained the situation to our kids. My children, Junaid and Ira, are close to Kiran and Azad...Even after Reena and I filed for divorce, our family remains as close as ever...There are three women who are very important parts of my life — my mother, Reena and Kiran. I even carry pictures of my family on my phone with me, especially my mom’s," he had said.

In December 2005, Aamir Khan had married producer-director Kiran Rao. They announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage on Saturday. Aamir (56) and Kiran (47) had first met on the sets of the 2001 movie Lagaan. The two have a son, Azad Rao Khan, whom they welcomed in December 2011.

Aamir and Kiran's statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does."

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," it concluded.

Meanwhile, Aamir will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' acclaimed movie Forrest Gump. The film is being produced by Kiran Rao, who has also backed several other of his films, including Dangal and Secret Superstar.