Ira Khan shares romantic pic with Nupur Shikhare ahead of their January 3 wedding

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. Days before the wedding, Ira took to Instagram Stories to share a sweet picture with Nupur on Sunday. (Also read: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to host grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai after their wedding in January: Report) Ira Khan with Nupur Shikhare in a new picture.

In the picture, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were seen sitting together in an outside area, as they smiled for the camera. As Nupur leaned his head on Ira's shoulder, she kept her hand on him. Ira was seen in a black outfit layered with a brown sweater. Nupur opted for a black leather jacket. Ira simply tagged Nupur's Instagram account and did not write any caption for the picture.

More details about wedding

Earlier, a report from India Today revealed new details about their wedding reception. The report stated that Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding. The wedding reception will likely take place after January 10, and will be attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. She has been sharing updates and pictures about her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram. She posted photos from her Maharashtrian celebration where all of her family members and friends were present. She posted a video where all guests, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, were seen having dinner with others. In a video, she was also heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

About Ira and Nupur's relationship

Ira and Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, got engaged earlier last year. Nupur had proposed to Ira in September when he went down on one knee at a sports event to propose to her with a ring. They shared an adorable video from the proposal on Instagram and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."

