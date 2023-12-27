Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan begins pre-wedding festivities, Kiran Rao and son Azad join her. Watch

Ira Khan is all set to get married to her fiancé Nupur Shikhare. Ahead of the wedding, she has begun her pre-wedding festivities with a Kelvan ceremony. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Also read: Aamir Khan sports new look, attends event with Ira Khan, ex wife Reena Dutta Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, Mithila Palkar and others from pre-wedding festivities of Aamir Khan's daughter.

Ira Khan's pre-wedding festivities

Ira took to her Instagram Stories and posted photos from her Maharashtrian celebration where all of her family members and friends were present. She posted a video where all guests, including Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, were seen having dinner with others.

Ira Khan shares photos from her Kelvan celebration.

Inside Ira's Kelvan celebration

All of them indulged in a traditional Maharashtrian-style meal on a banana leaf. As Ira turned into a videographer to capture the moment, she is also heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

Bride and Groom-to-be

Meanwhile, Ira's close friend Mithila Palkar also joined them for the pre-wedding event. She posed glimpses from the celebration. Posing with the bride-to-be Ira and groom-to-be Nupur, Mithila smiled big in a yellow salwar suit. While Ira looked pretty in a red cotton saree, Nupur wore a traditional outfit, including a red kurta and a saafa.

She added in the caption, “The wedding festivities have begin” “Let’s get you guys married,” she also said. Ira has been reposting updates on her official Instagram handle. She was also seen posing with other guests. However, Aamir wasn't visible in any photo or video.

The D-day

Reportedly, Ira and Nupur will be getting married on January 3. They got engaged after Nupur proposed to her and later held an engagement party in Mumbai last year. It was attended by their family members and close friends including Aamir, Kiran, Reena, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.

Talking about Ira's special day, previously Aamir told News18 previously, “Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai. (I’m extremely emotional, and I’m going to cry a lot at Ira’s wedding, that’s for sure).”

