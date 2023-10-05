Aamir Khan sports new hairdo as he steps out of home, greets fan and poses for pics. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan stepped out in Mumbai for the birthday celebration of Avinash Govariker. Several pictures and videos of the actor emerged online. (Also Read | Aamir Khan announces next project Lahore 1947, will star ‘immensely talented’ Sunny Deol as lead) Aamir Khan outside a Mumbai restaurant.

Aamir opts for new hairstyle

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aamir got out of his car outside a restaurant. He smiled as he walked towards the venue. Aamir waved and shook hands with his fans stationed outside the restaurant. He also briefly posed for the paparazzi before heading inside.

Aamir wore ethnic

For the occasion, Aamir wore a striped white and blue short kurta and dark blue pyjamas. He also sported a new hairdo--wavy hair with a middle-parting. He also wore glasses.

Aamir's last film

Aamir was last seen in the drama film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office. He has locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. His next film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s Welcome To The Jungle.

Aamir will work with Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi

The actor will collaborate with actor Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film Lahore, 1947. Aamir will only be producing the film with his production house Aamir Khan Productions.

The official page of Aamir Khan Productions wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching."

Clash of Sunny and Aamir's films in last three decades

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic box office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan was released on the same day as Gadar.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project. Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir and Rajkumar after their iconic cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. Further details about Lahore, 1947 are still awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail