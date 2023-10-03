Aamir Khan announces next project Lahore 1947, will star ‘immensely talented’ Sunny Deol as lead

Aamir took to the Instagram account of his production company to share the news. “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings, A,” he wrote.

Fans of the two stars were excited about their team-up. “Wow! It's definitely going to be a blockbuster movie! Waiting for it,” wrote one. Another said, “Ab aayega maja (this will be fun)… Make it to 1000 Crore...at any how. We will hit Sunny pazi.” Others speculated if the film will be based on Khushwant Singh's novel Train to Pakistan. Not much info is available about the film's plot so far.

Aamir's last release was Laal Singh Chadha, which failed to rake in much money at the box office. It was, however, appreciated when it landed on Netflix. The film starred Kareena Kapoor as well and was the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Sunny Deol is coming off the stellar success of his latest release Gadar 2. The film collected more than ₹525 crore at the box office and for just one day, became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India of all time after beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan. However, Shah Rukh's latest release Jawan knocked it off the top spot just a day later.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the two have had a few iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past. The first clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan’s Dil and Sunny Deol’s Ghayal released on the same day. Then in 1996 it was Raja Hindustani vs Ghatak followed by the most epic box office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when Lagaan released on the same day as Gadar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON