Ira Khan gets emotional as Nupur Shikhare proposes to her again at engagement party. Watch video

Published on Nov 21, 2022 06:28 PM IST

Ira Khan's fiance Nupur Shikhare shared new pictures from their engagement ceremony, one of which features him going down on one knee proposing to her again, as she gets emotional.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement party in Mumbai.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

New pictures from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with fiancé Nupur Shikhare were shared online on Monday. Posted by Nupur, the pictures have them dancing, laughing, smiling and even getting emotional at the bash. In one of them, Nupur, who proposed to Ira in September, once again went down on one knee and left her surprised. Also read: Ira Khan shares inside pics from engagement with Nupur Shikhare

In a photo, Ira Khan and Nupur are gazing at each other while holding onto each other on the dance floor. For the event, Ira turned up in a scarlet red gown while Nupur opted for a classic black suit. Sharing the new inside glimpses, Nupur ditched a caption and added two heart emojis.

Reacting to their mushy pictures, a fan wrote in the comment section, “How Sweet! Many Congratulations to both of you.” “Eyes only for each other may you keep exploring the depths within them,” added another fan. Earlier Ira had shared a sneak peak of her engagement ring with Nupur.

Ira also dropped a video clip from their ring ceremony at the party. The two shared a kiss after putting rings on each other's fingers and celebrated with a little dance on stage. Bruno Mars' Marry You was played during the special moment.

An excerpt of the post read, “This moment. Multiple people on multiple occasions have told me that I throw really good parties. I think they give me a little too much credit. The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome.”

The event was attended by close friends and family members in Mumbai. From Aamir Khan to Reena Dutta to Kiran Rao and Azad Rao Khan, it was a full house. Aamir’s nephew Imran Khan also made a rare appearance, along with Mansoor Khan.

Ira Khan is Aamir's second child from his first wife, Reena Dutta, He also has a son, Junaid Khan from his first marriage. Ira has been dating Nupur for over two years now. He was her fitness trainer.

In September this year, Nupur popped the question to Ira at a triathlon. He held a ring and went down on one knee. Ira accepted the proposal and the two sealed the deal with a romantic kiss. Ira had posted a video from the day to announce her surprise engagement story on social media.

ira khan aamir khan aamir khan ira khan + 1 more
