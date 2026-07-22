Is Karanvir Bohra separating from Teejay Sidhu? Actor reacts to ongoing rumours

For the past few months, rumours of trouble in Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's marriage have kept social media buzzing. While speculation around their relationship continues to make headlines, the actor has now reacted to the buzz, saying he wants to keep his personal life private. He said he would rather not comment on the matter at the moment. Teejay Sidhu and Karanvir Bohra share three kids together.

Karanvir Bohra reacts The couple sparked separation buzz after they stopped appearing together on social media. Following this, speculation surrounding Karanvir and Teejay's marriage gathered pace after fans noticed that the actor had unfollowed Teejay on social media. The rumours gained further momentum when Teejay was absent from Mumbai following the death of Karanvir's father, Mahendra Bohra, earlier this year.

Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Karanvir reacted to the ongoing speculation. While he did not directly address the rumours surrounding his marriage, the actor made it clear that he prefers to keep his personal life out of the public eye. He went on to ask everyone to respect his privacy.

“I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don't want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that,” Karanvir said in the interview.

Asked how he copes with speculation surrounding his personal life, the actor said he has learned not to let it affect him. “I don't let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don't get hurt,” he shared.

More about the couple Karanvir and Teejay Sidhu, a Canadian actor, model and former VJ, have been married for nearly two decades. They are parents to three daughters, twin girls Bella and Vienna, born in 2016, and their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa, who was born in December 2020.

For those unaware, Teejay moved to Canada with the couple's three daughters a few years ago to give them a better educational environment, and the family has been based there ever since. Karanvir, meanwhile, has been dividing his time between Canada, where his family lives, and Mumbai, where he continues to pursue his acting career.

The actor has starred in popular television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin 2. Karanvir has also participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lock Upp. Apart from acting, Karanvir has also diversified his work by stepping into production and direction.