Mahendra Bohra, veteran producer and Karanvir Bohra's father, dies; actor pens heartbreaking note
Mahendra Bohra, a veteran producer and the father of actor Karanvir Bohra, has passed away at the age of 79.
Karanvir Bohra mourns father Mahendra Bohra
Mourning the demise of his father, Karanvir wrote, “Love you, Dad. I'm going to miss you more than words can ever say. Anyone who has lost a parent knows the kind of ache it leaves behind. But even in this pain, I find peace in knowing you lived a full, beautiful life. You left us the way you always wished to.......peacefully and without suffering. You used to say you wanted to leave this world with your boots on... and that's exactly how you went. Strong. Dignified. On your own terms.”
In the long note, Karanvir recalled the values he learned from his father. “You taught didi and me everything that truly matters. To stay hopeful, no matter how hard life gets. To bounce back when u fall. To live with energy, with passion, with positivity. To never give up. Your spirit was unstoppable, and you made sure that spirit lived in me too. You taught me to dream -- to be a producer's actor, never to leave set without finishing your shot. You taught me to create. You taught me to be kind. You taught me to carry myself with style and grace, just like you did. Not just in the way we dress, but in the way we treat people,” the actor added.
"Every single person who speaks about you says the same thing -- what a good man he was. And they're right. You were a rare soul. Didi and I are so proud and blessed. We are forever grateful that I was born as your son and she your daughter Papa... meri jaan, mera dil tujhpe qurbaan. Always. and now you carry on your next journey, knowing that I'll take care of everything. #omnamahshivaya @mbohra56," Karanvir grieved.
Mahendra Bohra's film career
Born in 1946 in a Marwari family in Jodhpur, Mahendra Bohra began his film career in the 70s and remained actively associated with the Hindi film industry for several decades. He is best remembered for producing action films in the 90s, notably Tejaa, starring Sanjay Dutt, and Takkar, starring Sunil Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah. He was the son of popular filmmaker Ramkuma Bohra, who directed stunt films like Thief of Baghdad and Hercules in the 50s and 60s.
