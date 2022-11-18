Imran Khan, Aamir Khan make rare, handsome appearances at Ira Khan's engagement party with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is hosting her engagement ceremony in Mumbai and it's a full house. She appeared before the media in a red sweetheart gown as she walked with hand-in-hand with fiancé Nupur Shikhare. In attendance, Aamir Khan was seen alongside nephew Imran Khan and cousin Mansoor Khan. Aamir's ex wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also seen with his mother Zeenat Hussain. Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan in his silver fox look wore a beige kurta with matching dhoti. He posed happily for the paparazzi with his arms around cousin Mansoor Khan. Actor Imran Khan who is no more seen in films, also made a rare appearance at the event.

Imran Khan didn't shy away from posing in front of cameras despite his absence since a long time. He looked dapper in a white shirt, topped with blue blazer, red tied and beige trousers. He also flashed thumbs up sign before entering the venue. Many other celebrities, friends and family members are likely to join them too.

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his ex-wife, film producer Reena Dutta. She also has a brother, Junaid Khan. Ira has been dating Nupur over two-years now. He was her fitness trainer.

In September, Nupur went down on one knee at an athletic event to propose to her with a ring. In a joint post, they shared a clip from Nupur's surprise proposal on Instagram and wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."



The two share a close bond and are often seen visiting places. They have also been seen spending time with each other's families. In the latest, Ira celebrated Diwali with Nupur's mother and others. She keeps sharing her life updates with fans regularly.

Ira made her directorial debut with a play adopted from Euripedes’ Medea, produced by Sarika. It starred Hazel Keech. On the other hand, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He has a cameo role in Kajol's upcoming Salaam Venky.

