Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, seals it with a kiss. Watch video

Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a post announcing that they were engaged after over two years of dating. Ira Khan attended one of Nupur's cycling events during which he proposed to her. (Also Read | Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare meet her grandmother, fans ask ‘getting married?)

In the clip, Ira stood in the audience along with other people. Nupur walked towards her, kissed her and went down on his knees. He then asked her, "Will you marry me?" and Ira replied, "Yes." The couple kissed again, amid cheers and claps from the people, after which Nupur walked away.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes." Reacting to the post, Rohman Shawl commented, "Congratulations you two @nupur_shikhare @khan.ira." Fatima Sana Shaikh said, "This is the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Uff. @nupur_shikhare so filmy uff." Rhea Chakraborty commented, "Congratulations you guys."

Hazel Keech said, "Waaaaaaaaaaa Tich no more a Tich! Congratulations you two cuites!" Gulshan Devaiah dropped a heart eyes emoji. Krishna Shroff wrote, "This is THE cutest thing EVER! Congratulations, baby girlll." Huma Qureshi's comment read, "OmG !! congratulations you both." Siddharth Menon said, "U guys!!!! ok I knew this but still....big big big tight tight hug !!! Love ul"

Ira and Nupur have been dating for over two years now as they marked their second anniversary in June this year. They keep sharing glimpses of their life with each other on social media. Recently, Ira posted pictures with Nupur as they spent time together on swings. She wrote, "Find your Popeye."

Celebrating their second anniversary, Ira shared several pictures along with a note for Nupur. She wrote, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Reacting to Ira's post, Nupur had commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."

Ira and Nupur shared posts on Instagram as they celebrated special occasions with each other's family members. They celebrated Eid together. Last year, she spent Diwali with Nupur and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations. Ira and Nupur had travelled together to Germany ahead of Christmas. Recently, they also travelled to Italy. Aamir shares 25-year-old daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

