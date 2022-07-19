Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan, her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare meet her grandmother Zeenat Hussain, fans ask ‘are you guys getting married?
Ira Khan and her boyfriend recently met her grandmother Zeenat Hussain. Ira shared pictures from their meeting on Instagram.
Ira Khan with her grandmother Zeenat Hussain and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Published on Jul 19, 2022 02:44 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and her grandmother Zeenat Hussain (Aamir Khan's mother). Ira and Nupur have been dating for over two years now. They often share pictures and videos with each other on their Instagram handles. Also Read: Ira Khan celebrates second anniversary with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with a bunch of romantic pics. See here

Sharing the photos, Ira Khan wrote, “Random photo bombs.” Ira, Nupur and Zeenat are all smiles as they posed for the pictures. One fan commented, “Glad to Zeenat aunty after so long.” Another one wrote, “Such a happy picture.” While one fan asked, “Are you guys getting married?” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Nupur and Ira have been sharing posts featuring each other on the social media. They also share a close bond with each other's families. Ira spent Diwali with Nupur and Aamir joined the couple for Christmas celebrations last year. Ira and Nupur had travelled together to Germany ahead of Christmas.

Last month, they celebrated their second anniversary. Ira shared a bunch of their pictures along with a heartfelt note for Nupur. She wrote, “It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you. As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. For everything.” Reacting to Ira's post, Nupur commented, “I love you too. It was always meant to be like this, we just realised it 2 years back."

The couple made their relationship official last year. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, “It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

Ira has previously said that she isn't inclined towards acting. She, however, has an interest in direction and directed a play titled Euripedes’ Medea in 2019. It featured her brother Junaid Khan in a pivotal part and Hazel Keech in the titular role.

