Imran Khan's niece Zayn gives update on actor: 'When people pull back asking for space...'

Former actor Imran Khan's niece Zayn Khan shared an update on him on Instagram. On Sunday, Zayn replied to a fan's question during an Ask Me Anything round on her Instagram Stories, asking about Imran's whereabouts. Last year, Imran officiated Zayn's marriage. (Also Read: Imran Khan has quit acting, but there is a better director inside him, says friend Akshay Oberoi)

On Sunday, a fan asked Zayn, “What's Imran Khan doing these days?” Zayn replied, “He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that.”

Imran has featured in films such as Break Ke Baad, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, among others. He was last seen in 2015’s Katti Batti. Imran has reportedly separated from his wife Avantika Malik – they have a daughter named Imara. In a 2020 interview, Imran’s longtime friend Akshay Oberoi said that he has quit acting to focus on the director in him.

He told Navbharat Times, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

He continued, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

