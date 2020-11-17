Imran Khan has quit acting, but there is a better director inside him, says friend Akshay Oberoi

bollywood

Actor Akshay Oberoi has said that his friend, actor Imran Khan, has quit acting. Imran, the nephew of Aamir Khan, made his adult acting debut with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008. His last release was 2015’s Katti Batti.

In an interview, Akshay, who is known for films such as Gurgaon and Kaalakaandi, said that he studied acting with Imran, and hopes that Imran turns director soon.

He told Navbharat Times, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

He continued, “See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”

Imran has been in the news recently for his reported separation from his wife, Avantika Malik, while neither has confirmed it. Last year in June, he was asked about it at an event when he said, “How can you ask such a question at an event like this?”

Avantika’s mother Vandana had rubbished the reports. Speaking to In.com, she had said: “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.” Asked if divorce was on cards, Vandana said, “Absolutely not.” Imraan and Avantika got married in 2011 and have a daughter called Imara.

