Shalini Pandey moved after attending Mumbai students' protest: ‘Met bravehearts with steel in spine’
Actor Shalini Pandey also praised Shabana Azmi, who has joined the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi, for her courage and resilience.
Actor Shalini Pandey was one of the many who joined the students’ protests in Mumbai this week at Shivaji Park. The protest over the NEET exam irregularities began in New Delhi and has since spread across the country, with students taking to the streets to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She also praised Shabana Azmi, who joined the Cockroach Janata Party protest in New Delhi. (Also Read: ‘Talk about it like it's Dhurandhar 3’: Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Akasa Singh join students' protest in Mumbai)
Shalini Pandey posts from Mumbai protest
Shalini posted numerous photos and videos of the Mumbai student protest on her Instagram account. “I was there. This is what I saw, what I felt, and what I will carry with me. To every brave heart I met while I was there, thank you for the steel in your spines, the resilience in your souls, and for the reminder that nothing can crush hope,” she wrote, adding in Hindi, “A salute to these brave hearts. Jai Hind.”
Praises Shabana Azmi’s courage and resilience
On her Instagram Stories, she also posted a video of Shabana joining the movement and talking about it. Posting it, Shalini wrote, “May we all be blessed with a little of her courage, integrity, resilience, and fearless heart. @azmishabana.” In the video, Shabana revealed that she and Javed Akhtar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Javed Akhtar saab had written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting that he initiate a dialogue with Sonam (Wangchuk) sir to hear him out. We are not going to the press; we requested him directly. So, we’re hoping that he responds,” said the veteran actor, adding, “We received a response from his office that he would reply in two days. We waited, two days passed, three days passed, four days passed, and only then did I come here.”
Shabana also spoke out against those misrepresenting the purpose of the protest, stating, “And why is this being projected as something else? The kind of things women using the washrooms at night have to hear, I feel ashamed that people of our country can behave this way. But we must not fear.”
Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Akasa Singh and a few others had also posted pictures and videos after attending the Mumbai protest. Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, and rapper Hanumankind had marched with the students during the Chalo Sansad march on Monday. The protesters faced police action, with lathi charge and tear gas used. Several celebrities have spoken out against the same. The CJP protest still continues at Jantar Mantar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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