'We don't need another Alia Bhatt': Shalini Pandey reacts to comparisons

Actor Shalini Pandey is fed up with her comparisons with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. The actor gained instant stardom after playing Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy. She then also made headlines after starring in Junaid Khan's Bollywood debut Maharaj last year. Her endearing looks and performances have often sparked comparisons with Alia but the actor isn't buying any of it. Shalini Pandey wants to have her own individuality and expects audiences to look at her as a standout

Talking to Instant Bollywood, Shalini, who was last seen in Netflix series Dabba Cartel, expressed gratitude towards the admiration but stressed on her desire to stand out for herself.

Shalini on comparisons with Alia

"Alia hai! We don't need another Alia and no one should be another Alia, because Alia is so amazing. Just as Alia. I mean, not just because of her films. Of course she's like what we see her onscreen. But I feel personally, what I've seen of Alia, offscreen also, I think I admire her,” the actor said.

The 31-year-old actor added that she wants to have her own individuality and wants the audiences to not box her into something.

“I don’t want to be that because there is one Alia. Of course, there are so many admirable qualities that you want to take, but I also want to have my own individuality. I want people to look at me for who Shalini is rather than box me into something. That I’m not okay with. But when they compare me with love, of course, it’s a great comparison because she’s just lovely," Shalini said.

About Shalini's upcoming projects

On the work front, Shalini will next be seen in Idly Kadai which is being directed by South superstar Dhanush. Along with Dhanush, the film also stars Nithya Menen and has been facing delay due to pending shoots. The release date is yet to be announced.