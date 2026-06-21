Javed Akhtar shuts troll targetting him with Islamophobic comment, reminds he is an atheist: ‘My qaum are all Indians’

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar often takes to his X account to share his opinions and comments on a variety of issues. A day ago, he made a remark on US President Donald Trump and how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asked him for a photo. However, when a troll brought the topic of the lyricist's community, he responded to the comment with the reiteration that he is an atheist. Javed Akhtar reminded a troll that he is an atheist.

On Saturday, the lyricist wrote on X, “Trump who is known for lying day in n day out added one more in the never ending list of his lies. He says Meloni “begged” him for a photo opp first of all why would a confident high profiled popular and empowered woman who is the PM of a great country like Italy that has taught so much culture art architecture and good cinema to Mr Trump’s country beg for a photo opp with the most unpopular man in the world .only for discussion sake suppose it really accrued then think what Kind of a cheap indecent uncouth man will claim it in a press conference.”