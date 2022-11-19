Ira Khan shares inside pics from engagement with Nupur Shikhare, shows off their rings in video

Ira Khan has shared more inside pictures from her engagement bash with fiance Nupur Shikhare. She has also shared a fresh video featuring her and Nupur as they show off their engagement rings. Ira is the daughter of actor Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. Also read: Ira Khan can't keep calm as Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan dance to Papa Kahte Hain at her engagement party. Watch

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Ira shared a video featuring her in a white tee and Nupur in a blue jacket. She says in the clip, “Morning after guys, makeup still not off.” She went on to lock hands with Nupur and screamed, “Guys see… yay” as they showed off their diamond rings together. She captioned the video, “My favourite place in the world is next to you.”

Ira Khan shared a fresh video to show her and Nupur Shikhare's engagement rings.

Ira also shared picture from the engagement bash held on Friday. It showed Ira in a strapless red gown and Nupur in a blue suit, standing opposite each other with open ring boxes in their hands. A worn out brick wall is seen in the background with floral decoration adding to the old school feel. This was followed by more pictures of the couple posing with different friends at the same spot.

Ira Khan shared more inside pics from engagement party.

Ira and Nupur have been in a relationship since a few years. An engagement party was held in Mumbai on Friday with their close family members and friends in attendance. Among Ira's family, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, along with Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's nephew Imran Khan with mother Nikhat Khan and daughter Imara, cousin Mansoor Khan and mother Zeenat Hussain graced the party.

It was a fun affair with Aamir and Mansoor grooving to Papa Kahte Hain from their 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at the party. Nupur had proposed to Ira in September when he went down on one knee at a sports event to propose to her with a ring. They shared an adorable video from the proposal on Instagram and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."

