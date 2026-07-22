Amitabh Bachchan clarifies he didn't undergo surgery, ICU post was misunderstood: 'I was referring to Argentina’s loss'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan raised quite a few eyebrows on Tuesday as he shared a post on his blog about surgery, spending time in an ICU, and recovery. Naturally, fans expressed concern about his health. But the 83-year-old has now clarified that his post was misunderstood and that he did not undergo any surgery. Amitabh Bachchan has clarified reports about his health.

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies ICU post On Tuesday, speaking to Variety India, the veteran star clarified, “I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath.”

The actor said his post was not about himself but the Argentinian football team’s loss to Spain in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup final. “I was referring to Argentina’s loss (against Spain in the FIFA World Cup) and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me,” the veteran actor added. When asked if his health was ok, he replied, “Absolutely…so far.”

The post that began the rumours On Tuesday, a day after the FIFA World Cup final, in which Spain beat Argentina to lift their second world title, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Tumblr blog and shared a long note on surgery, recovery, and being in the ICU, but without any references to the World Cup. “In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life,” he wrote.

The actor pondered over the psychological toll of this ‘recovery’ and added, “Some brave it, some succumb, they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions, they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory, a choice each makes individually, nothing wrong by either. Be well, be happy (sic).”