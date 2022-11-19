Ira Khan can't keep calm as Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan dance to Papa Kahte Hain at her engagement party. Watch

Aamir Khan and cousin Mansoor Khan were the ‘lovely’ papa and uncle at Ira Khan's engagement party on Friday as they grooved to the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak song Papa Kehte Hain. Aamir had made his debut as a lead actor in the 1988 film directed by Mansoor. An inside video of the two dancing together in white beard and hair is being showered with praise on social media. Also read: Imran Khan, Aamir Khan make rare, handsome appearances at Ira Khan's engagement party with Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai

Aamir, 57, sported a white beard and hair as he hosted the bash in a white kurta pyjama. As the song Papa Kehte Hain played out loud, Aamir roped in Mansoor to join him for a dance. Aamir also did his popular steps from the song as Ira Khan and other guests cheered them on.

As a paparazzo account on Instagram shared the video, a fan commented, “Papa aur chacha lag rahe hain (looks like the father and uncle)! Why do we age!" Another wrote, “OMG! Aamir khan looks unrecognisable.” One more said, “For a second Aamir Khan was unrecognizable.” One even asked, “OMG is this Aamir Khan?” A comment also read, “I mean like seriously why are the youngsters so obsessed with 'budda buddi (old people)'. He has embraced his grey hair with dignity. Dyeing is out of fashion. Embrace your silvers is the new trend.” Some also called the video “sweet” and “lovely”.

Ira Khan is Aamir's second child from his first wife, Reena Dutta. She got engaged to boyfriend Nupur Shikhare with close friends and family members in attendance. She was in a strapless red gown while Nupur wore a suit.

Both Reena and Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao attended the party. Aamir and Reena's 10-year-old son Azad Rao Khan was spotted in a blue suit. Aamir's sister Nikhat Khan, nephew and actor Imran Khan, his daughter Imara Malik Khan, mother Zeenat Hussain were also in attendance.

