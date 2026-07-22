Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj, face backlash over silence on CJP protest: 'Grow a spine'

With the CJP-led student protest continuing at Jantar Mantar, all eyes remain on the students who allegedly faced lathi-charge on Monday during their 'Chalo Sansad' march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, demanding education reforms. Amid the ongoing protests, photos of cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma visiting Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan on Wednesday have surfaced on social media. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Virat, Anushka visit Premanand Ji Maharaj The photos show Virat and Anushka dressed in simple attire, with Anushka wearing a salwar suit, as they walked barefoot during their visit to Premanand Ji Maharaj. While Virat and Anushka regularly visit the spiritual leader, this time many fans expressed disappointment. Several social media users criticised the couple for remaining silent on the ongoing protest and not speaking out in support of the students. Some fans also said they expected Virat, who is from Delhi, to address the issue publicly.