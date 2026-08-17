Hayden Panettiere death: Chilling 911 dispatch audio release, Did she die due to overdose and cardiac arrest?

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, authorities were notified of the medical emergency through a 911 call made by a friend of the actress. The name of the caller has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

New information has emerged regarding the final moments of Hayden Panettiere's life. Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to a report of an "unresponsive female," who was later identified as 36-year-old Panettiere, at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina , around 1:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 16, the Greenville Police Department told PEOPLE.

Hayden Panettiere, known for her role in Heroes, tragically passed away on August 16 at the age of 36. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she had with her former partner, Wladimir Klitschko , the ex-heavyweight boxing champion.

How did Hayden Panettiere describe her decision to sign over custody of her daughter?

How did Hayden Panettiere describe her decision to sign over custody of her daughter?

Why did Hayden Panettiere relinquish custody of her daughter to Wladimir Klitschko?

Why did Hayden Panettiere relinquish custody of her daughter to Wladimir Klitschko?

What new details have emerged about Hayden Panettiere's death and the 911 call?

What new details have emerged about Hayden Panettiere's death and the 911 call?

Also Read: Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death

First responders endeavored to revive Panettiere through the use of “advanced cardiac life support,” as per the outlet. This method included CPR, along with specialized medications, breathing tubes, and monitoring of heart rhythms.

Panettiere was reportedly declared dead at 2:32 p.m., as the chest compressions performed by paramedics were also ineffective in reviving her, reported People.

According to a dispatch audio acquired by PEOPLE, officials were heard mentioning an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" in the moments surrounding Panettiere's passing.

Greenville Police Department launches probe into Hayden Panettiere's death The investigation into her death is being conducted by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances, stated a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department in a statement acquired by PEOPLE. “An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

Authorities notified PEOPLE that the official cause of Panettiere's death will not be disclosed until following an autopsy. They did not verify reports that "advanced cardiac life support" methods were employed in an attempt to resuscitate her.