Hayden Panettiere death: Chilling 911 dispatch audio release, Did she die due to overdose and cardiac arrest?
Hayden Panettiere, renowned for her role in Heroes, died at 36 on August 16. She leaves behind her daughter, Kaya.
Hayden Panettiere, known for her role in Heroes, tragically passed away on August 16 at the age of 36. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she had with her former partner, Wladimir Klitschko, the ex-heavyweight boxing champion.
What was Hayden Panettiere's cause of death: New details emerged
New information has emerged regarding the final moments of Hayden Panettiere's life. Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to a report of an "unresponsive female," who was later identified as 36-year-old Panettiere, at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, around 1:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 16, the Greenville Police Department told PEOPLE.
According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, authorities were notified of the medical emergency through a 911 call made by a friend of the actress. The name of the caller has not been disclosed to the public at this time.
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Also Read: Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death
First responders endeavored to revive Panettiere through the use of “advanced cardiac life support,” as per the outlet. This method included CPR, along with specialized medications, breathing tubes, and monitoring of heart rhythms.
Panettiere was reportedly declared dead at 2:32 p.m., as the chest compressions performed by paramedics were also ineffective in reviving her, reported People.
According to a dispatch audio acquired by PEOPLE, officials were heard mentioning an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" in the moments surrounding Panettiere's passing.
Greenville Police Department launches probe into Hayden Panettiere's death
The investigation into her death is being conducted by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
The initial investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances, stated a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department in a statement acquired by PEOPLE. “An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”
Authorities notified PEOPLE that the official cause of Panettiere's death will not be disclosed until following an autopsy. They did not verify reports that "advanced cardiac life support" methods were employed in an attempt to resuscitate her.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More