Vijay Sethupathi says this about CM Vijay after claims of shading him on Bigg Boss Tamil 10; calls Jason Sanjay ‘cute’

After the controversy brewed, Sethupathi clarified on the show that anything he says there pertains only to the contestants, not to anything outside. “Whatever I discuss on this stage is only between the contestants and me. They are not meant for anybody outside. I thought you would all understand that on your own. But I should’ve clarified it last week itself. Now the situation has arisen for me to clarify, so I am doing it,” he said in the latest promo.

Sethupathi criticised housemate Shathiga on the reality TV show and called her out for making ‘reckless promises’ but not following through. He said, “Making reckless promises and then, when problems and responsibilities arise, blaming the opposition and running away is not leadership. It is deception.” Even though it had nothing to do with Vijay, Sethupathi was accused of being political and criticising the TN CM’s leadership.

A recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 10 sparked controversy over a comment Vijay Sethupathi made about a contestant. However, many on social media claimed that it was a veiled criticism of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his Master co-star, C Joseph Vijay , and his governance. At the audio launch of his upcoming film Baththa, Sethupathi spoke fondly of Vijay and his son, Jason Sanjay. He also clarified his comments on BBT 10.

“I wished Sanjay on his birthday. He (Vijay) called me and said, nanba (friend), thank you so much. He was very happy. I didn't expect that because he's a big superstar, and I was surprised that Sanjay liked me,” he said, adding, “I even asked him. You have a big star in your home, how are you a fan of mine?”

Sethupathi also spoke about Vijay and his son Jason Sanjay at the event for Baththa on Friday evening. Jason’s debut film, Sigma , is going to clash with his film at the box office in October. Sethupathi recalled when he wished the debutant on his birthday, and Vijay had personally called him in response.

Sethupathi also called Jason a ‘cute fellow’ and stated that he visited the set of Sigma. When Vijay learnt that he had spent an hour with his son on set, he hugged Rohan, who worked with him in Jana Nayagan, and asked him to pass it along to Sethupathi.

Atlee also seemed to address the controversy at the event, saying, “We are Gen Z (the audience), and we have to tell the next generation. When we see on social media that this person is referring to that person, and vice versa, there is nothing like that. If someone wishes to address something, they can do so directly. Confrontation can happen directly. Life will take you where you want to go. Don’t listen to anyone and don’t fall into traps.”

Baththa, directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, is releasing in theatres on October 1. Jason’s Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah-starrer Sigma is hitting screens on October 2.