Soni Razdan eager to see son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: ‘Going to be a fantastic journey’

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part adaptation of Valmiki’s epic. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, along with a large ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor, among others. Part One will release in November this year, while Part Two is scheduled for release next year, ahead of Diwali.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Soni said, “I think it's going to be a fantastic journey. An experience and something which we've not seen before. So that is, I think, what came to me from the trailer. It looks like it's going to take us places we haven't been before. I think for me, that's the most exciting part of it.”

Ramayana is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, and the makers released the album's first song- Jai Jai Ram, a few days ago. Now Soni Razdan, the mother-in-law to Ranbir, has reacted to the excitement for the Nitesh Tiwari directorial.

The song release was accompanied by a new motion poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Producer Namit Malhotra also explained why Ganesh Chaturthi was chosen for the song's launch. He said, "Shri Ram is at the heart of Ramayana and, for generations, has been the guide we turn to through every phase of life. In moments of darkness, we seek his strength. In moments of uncertainty, we look to his path. And in moments of joy, we remember him with gratitude. Jai Jai Ram comes from that deeply personal and timeless relationship we share with Shri Ram. While Ramayana is being created on a great scale, its true foundation lies in its emotion, its values and its devotion. With Jai Jai Ram, we wanted our first song to reflect that soul , to celebrate Shri Ram not only as someone we worship, but as the protector, guide and source of strength we carry within us. Beginning this musical journey on Ganesh Chaturthi felt especially meaningful because, in our culture, every auspicious beginning starts by seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha.”

Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash under Prime Focus Studios, Monster Mind Creations and DNEG, the film is one of the most expensive films ever made in India, mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore.