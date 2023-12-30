Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare to host grand Bollywood reception in Mumbai after their wedding in January: Report

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, on January 3, 2024. According to a new report by India Today, Ira and Nupur are set to host a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding. The wedding reception will likely be attended by several Bollywood celebrities. (Also read: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan begins pre-wedding festivities, Kiran Rao and son Azad join her. Watch) Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will tie the knot next month.

Details about wedding reception

The report states that Ira and Nupur will host a grand reception in Mumbai following their intimate wedding. The wedding reception will likely take place after January 10. It will be a star-studded affair, with many Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple have begun their pre-wedding festivities with a Kelvan ceremony. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. Ira shared glimpses of her wedding festivities on her Instagram stories. She also posted photos from her Maharashtrian celebration where all of her family members and friends were present. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan, were seen having dinner with others. In the video, Ira was heard saying, "My God guys, get married to a Maharashtrian and get a Kelvan. How fun is this?”

More details

Ira's close friend Mithila Palkar also joined them for the pre-wedding event. For the occasion, Ira chose a red cotton saree, while Nupur opted a traditional outfit, including a red kurta and a saafa. She added in the caption, “The wedding festivities have begun.” However, Aamir wasn't visible in any photo or video.

Ira and Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, got engaged last year. Nupur had proposed to Ira in September when he went down on one knee at a sports event to propose to her with a ring. They shared an adorable video from the proposal on Instagram and captioned it, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."

