Salman Khan leaves fans worried after latest appearance, videos fuel health concern: ‘Is he unwell?’

Superstar Salman Khan's latest public appearance in Mumbai has left fans worried, with the actor's noticeably lean frame becoming the biggest talking point online. As videos and pictures from the recent outing went viral, several social media users expressed concern over the actor's health, with many wondering what may have caused his apparent weight loss and hoping he is doing well. Salman Khan will soon be seen in Maatrubhumi.

Salman Khan’s health gets into the spotlight On Friday, Salman paid a goodwill visit to the office of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), where he inaugurated the authority's state-of-the-art Data Collection and Verification Support Centre (IT Server Room). During the event, the actor also handed over house keys to beneficiaries.

Several videos from Salman's visit have surfaced on social media, but it was his physical appearance that quickly became the biggest talking point. Fans and well-wishers expressed concern after noticing the actor's frame, with many taking to social media to share messages of worry and wonder if everything was alright with his health.

One wrote, “He Looks Sick…God Bless you”, with another sharing, “He is looking sick some health issue I guess”. One asked, “What happened to my king”.

“What happened to Salman Khan?? At first I thought it's not him but saw shera too there. He is ageing like Dharmendra,” one comment read, with one reading, “That’s Salman Khan? Is he unwell? Omg”.

One worried fan shared, “Can’t believe He’s Salman Khan”, with one mentioning, “Is everything ok with Salman Khan and his health ..?”

One wondered, “Seeing this actually hurts man. You can literally see how exhausted and unwell he looks in his eyes, In a movie bhai can take on 50 people alone but right now look at the salman, the aura is completely gone and his health is clearly catching up to him. What happened to salman khan? Is he facing any illness?”