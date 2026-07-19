Anne Hathaway says expectations were 'very low before pregnancy at 43, calls third baby a blessing

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway has opened up about her emotional journey to pregnancy at the age of 43, saying she and her husband, Adam Shulman, had "very low" expectations before learning they were expecting their third child, according to People. Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are expecting their third baby.

Speaking at the New York City premiere of 'The Odyssey', Hathaway explained why she recently described her pregnancy as a "buzzer-beater" during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.

"There's always hope until there's not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1 per cent to 2 per cent," Hathaway said.

"So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low," she added.

The Oscar-winning actor said she and her family are deeply grateful for the pregnancy.

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"We're overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it--sometimes not ever," Hathaway said.

Calling the pregnancy a "blessing," she added that she and Shulman "do not take for granted" the opportunity to welcome another child, according to People.

Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to two sons--Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

The 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' actor announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video on June 19. The clip featured Hathaway wearing a flowing white dress while Barbara Lewis' song 'Baby I'm Yours' played in the background, as she revealed her baby bump.

Days after the announcement, a source told People that Hathaway is "focused on family" as she prepares to become a mother of three.

"She's grateful for where she is in her career and for the opportunity to be part of a film that means so much to so many people," the source said, adding, "Complaining just isn't Anne. She approaches things with gratitude and professionalism, and that's exactly how she handled the press tour."

Although Hathaway has not revealed the sex of her third child, she recently reflected on her experience as a "boy mom" in People's World's Most Beautiful 2026 issue.

"I'm a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion," Hathaway said.

"I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit," she added.

Sharing another light-hearted parenting moment, Hathaway said, "So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast," according to People.