Anne Hathaway brings old Hollywood glamour to maternity style in strapless gown for The Odyssey press tour: Pics

For The Odyssey press junket, Anne Hathaway has embarked on a stylish run of maternity dressing. After embracing the vibrant red shade for her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy , this time the actor ditched the red for a different primary colour and wore a floor-length gown with delicate flowers etched into the velvet.

Anne Hathaway is a force of fashion, and her pregnancy has just added another chapter of stunning sartorial moments as the actor promotes her upcoming film, The Odyssey . On July 1, Anne stepped out in New York City for the press tour of the much-awaited Christopher Nolan film, stepping out in a mustard maxi dress from Lela Rose’s Resort 2027 collection.

The fluid silhouette of her gold velvet gown skimmed her growing baby bump, and the floor-grazing hem added a touch of femininity. Lastly, centre-parted loose tresses, glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, blush-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base rounded off the glam.

Styled by Erin Walsh, the Lela Rose gown brought the old Hollywood glamour to Anne's look, and she looked every bit the superstar she is. The strapless silhouette of her dress bared her neck, which she adorned with a gold Bvlgari choker, creating an opulent combination. She also wore a bracelet to complement the neckpiece, and she further accentuated it with cocktail rings, dainty earrings, and broad-frame sunnies.

The red ensemble Anne wore for her appearance on The Odyssey press tour featured a cherry-red look from New York cult favourite brand Ashlyn. It came with a ruffled drop-waist peplum that emphasised her bump and a jersey-style skirt with cutouts along the sides.

Originally, the peplum top came with a boat neck; however, Anne wore it backwards, creating a scoop-neck look instead. The actor showed off her neck accessorised with a stunning golden Bvlgari Tubogas choker. Soon, the style statement caused a buzz among eagle-eyed fans, leading to the actor poking fun at herself.

On the professional front Anne's year is completely packed. Apart from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, she also has Verity, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel set to arrive on October 2. She also has several upcoming projects, including the sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street, the adaptation Yesteryear, and The Princess Diaries 3.

The actor was last seen in Mother Mary this year and in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with original cast members Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.