Anne Hathaway slays in baby bump-hugging vibrant red ensemble at The Odyssey press tour in New York: Pics

Anne Hathaway joined Hollywood starlets like Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence, modelling maternity wear in her chic personal style. For the press call for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Anne slipped into a vibrant red set, featuring a fully covered blouse and pants that hugged her frame, showing off her growing baby bump.

On July 1, Anne stepped out in New York City to promote her upcoming film The Odyssey . She wore an all-red Ashlyn Spring/Summer 2026 Ready-To-Wear (RTW) set, paired with a red Alaïa Le Cœur crossbody bag and red Aquazzura sandals. Here's a breakdown of her look:

Anne Hathaway surprised her fans earlier this month when she announced she is expecting her third child with Adam Shulman. Now, in one of the first public appearances since the announcement, Anne is serving pregnancy fashion with a side of couture elegance.

Styled by Erin Walsh, Anne's top originally featured a boat neckline; however, she wore it backwards, creating a scoop-neck look instead. The actor showed off her neck accessorised with a stunning golden Bvlgari Tubogas choker, complemented by a Serpenti Tubogas watch. The actor is the global ambassador for Bvlgari, hence the jewels.

The top also features long sleeves, a ruffled peplum hem, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired it with a matching jersey-style skirt with cutouts along the sides. For accessories, she chose peep-toe matching vibrant rad strappy sandals, dainty gold earrings, cocktail rings, and tortoiseshell Sasha sunglasses from Krewe.

As for the glam, Anne kept her hair loose in a centre parting, offering a soft touch to her one-tone ensemble. Feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, a hint of rouge on the cheeks, and a dewy base rounded off the makeup.

A busy year for Anne Hathaway On the professional front, Anne's year is completely packed. Apart from Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, scheduled for release on July 17, the actor also had Verity. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel and is set to arrive on October 2.

The actor also appeared in Mother Mary this year and has reprised her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with original cast members Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

Beyond these films, she is also attached to several future projects, including the sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street, the adaptation Yesteryear, and The Princess Diaries 3.