Naomi Osaka's white traditional kimono-inspired gown brings Japanese elegance to Wimbledon 2026: Pics
Naomi Osaka made a statement at Wimbledon 2026 with a white gown reflecting her Japanese heritage. Designed by Hana Yagi, it featured vintage kimono elements.
Naomi Osaka’s Wimbledon 2026 arrival was nothing short of a statement. The tennis player served the first major fashion moment of Wimbledon as she stepped out in an all-white gown inspired by the traditional kimono. The custom look soon created a buzz online. Let's breakdown her outfit:
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A traditional Japanese dress for the tennis court
The Japanese professional tennis player is known for serving incredible sartorial moments on the court. From a jellyfish outfit to the her infamous Brat summer-inspired neon green look, each ensemble has outdone the last. This time, she roped in Tokyo-based Japanese designer Hana Yagi to go back to her roots and wear a dress that is a beautiful amalgamation of traditional Japanese outfits.
According to British Vogue, Osaka's all-white gown is crafted from seven different textiles upcycled from vintage kimonos, a traditional shiromuku wedding dress, and a deconstructed bridal gown. The silhouette, meanwhile, is inspired by the traditional kimono. She styled it elegantly with minimal jewellery, including diamond and pearl earrings, silver pearl-adorned bracelets, white tennis shoes, and a floral white hair adornment.
All the details of the Japanese ceremonial dress
Coming to the white upcycled ensemble, Osaka and Hana Yagi created a kimono-inspired outfit that featured beautiful, hand-embroidered cranes and cherry blossoms, all done in a pearl-white thread. The kimono features a traditional neckline, billowy sleeves, and a knee-length hem.
Osaka cinched the modern kimono on her waist with a traditional Japanese obi belt featuring traditional bow adornments, and a ruffle detailing on the side. The hem with a see-through ruffle addition, grazing the floor and featuring a slit added a modern touch to the traditional fit.
During the match, Osaka talked about her choice of wearing the dress and told reporters at Wimbledon, “I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is a kimono. You don’t have to see the colour of a kimono to know that it is a kimono.”
She also revealed the unexpected muse who inspired her look, saying, “I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu’s character [in Kill Bill]. She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing. Then it just kind of went from there. It was like my interpretation of that while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan.”
“I like to use fashion as a medium for storytelling. Every walk-out is an opportunity to bring people into my creative world,” Osaka told British Vogue, explaining why she loves to showcase her fashion on the court.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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