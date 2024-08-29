Naomi Osaka's 'bows and tulle' US Open outfit brings Brat Summer to the court. Internet calls it 'iconic'

Naomi Osaka made a grand return to the US Open after a two-year break, leaving the internet obsessed with her. The tennis prodigy won her first match against 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko and looked stunning while doing it. She wore an ensemble that brought Brat Summer and her love for Japan to the court. Naomi Osaka's US Open outfit. (Instagram)

Naomi Osaka is in her Brat Summer era

Naomi Osaka entered the court to play her US Open match against Jelena Ostapenko in a neon green ruffled dress styled with a detachable matching tulle-adorned mini skirt, a white cropped jacket adorned with a large green bow, and bow-decked accessories - including sneakers and headphones. Designed by Yoon in collaboration with Nike, the dress was a nod to Naomi and the designer's love for Japan and Japanese subcultures.

In an Instagram post, Yoon described the idea that went into creating Naomi's look and her conversation with the tennis prodigy. According to Yoon, the ensemble was inspired by Lolita fashion - a 'Japanese subculture context'. "[It] offers an escape from adulthood, a return to the innocence and beauty of childhood. It's a doorway to a fantasy world where you can craft an ideal identity that may not fit everyday norms but feels perfect in this imaginative space," the designer said.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved Naomi's Brat Girl era. A fan wrote, "It's still brat summer babey." One user wrote, "This will go down in history….. so iconix." Another commented, "This was crazy iconic. Like hands down incredible." A user remarked, "The top skirt! The headphone covers! This outfit has so many fire details!! Obsessed!" "This is why I love tennis. It's the one sport where girls are allowed to wear skirts and be as girly as they want to while playing," another commented.

Decoding Naomi's look

The Brat-green skort dress features a sleeveless design with a round neckline, tiered ruffle details on the side, a mini hem length, and a white bow attached to the waist. She layered the tennis dress with a matching mini skirt (she removed it before beginning her game) flared with a white tiered ruffle tulle attached under it. A white cropped jacket with full sleeves, gathered hem, front zip closure, and a large green bow attached to the back completed the ensemble.

The love for bows did not end there. Naomi wore headphones adorned with pearls and ruffled and green bows. She also wore white sneakers with green bow embellishments on the back and a bag featuring a large white bow.