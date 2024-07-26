What's the Brat Summer trend? Charli XCX spawns a lime green new way to be and the world has embraced it

This new summer trend that has taken over the internet was inspired by Charli XCX’s new album ‘Brat’ which debuted on June 7 and ranked at the third position on Billboard charts. The album cover, which features a lime green background and low-resolution Ariel font, has become the format for numerous posts on social media, including an unexpected endorsement from US presidential candidate, Kamala Harris’ marketing team. (Also read: What's inside athletes' Welcome Bag at the Paris Olympics 2024? From flip phones to self care kits) Charli XCX has ushered in the brat aesthetic.

Brat summer trend

The dance-pop album was dubbed by Genz as the album of the summer, inspiring an edgy, cool-girl aesthetic, accompanied by party animal chaos. Soon after its release, the album took over TikTok, with several new trends and TikTok dances under the hashtag #bratsummer.

In the post announcing its debut, Charli XCX explained that her new album was all about embracing oneself, along with all of one’s messy flaws. Part of the long caption says, “…brat is all about: me, my flaws, my f**k ups, my ego all rolled into one.” This messy, party-girl aesthetic has been translated into fashion as a bold, chaotic, edgy Y2K-inspired trend, with a touch of refinement. Following its creator, several celebrities have embraced this new style, channeling their inner brat.

Here’s a look into some of these brat-inspired celeb looks:

Charli XCX

The OG trendsetter herself stepped out in a crocheted mini-dress, paired with slim black shades, silver hoops, knee-high lace stockings and slingback heels from Gianvito Rossi, for the 11th day of the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon.

Julia Fox

As one of the inspirations for the album, Julia Fox donned the brat look for her performance at Ladyland 2024, held in New York City, for Pride Weekend. She wore a metallic silver corset called “decaying orchid” designed by A’kai Littlejohn, along with a very detailed makeup look.

Kaia Gerber

She embraced the carefree, laid-back trend at one of Charli XCX’s LA shows wearing a black tank top with knee-high black boots.

Rachel Sennott

The Bottoms actor and comedian stepped out in a sleeveless black turtleneck romper, paired with black kitten heels, to attend Charli XCX’s concert.

Addison Rae

In a surprise appearance at Charli’s LA show, the influencer joined the singer on stage wearing low-waisted, flared pinstripe trousers and a black crop top.

Amelia Gray

The model closed for Desigual’s spring 2025 show in Barcelona, channelling brat in a Y2K-inspired embellished black vest and black cargo pants, paired with black sandal heels.