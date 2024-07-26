What's inside athletes' Welcome Bag at the Paris Olympics 2024? From flip phones to self care kits

With the Olympics kickstarting on July 26 in Paris and the excitement taking over the city of love, the Olympic Village’s hospitality is top-notch. They provide all athletes participating in the games with their own welcome bags filled with goodies from sponsors, ensuring an uninterrupted experience. (Also read: At Paris, the Olympics make space for mental health too) What in Olympic athletes' gift bags?

What's in the bag?

The official Olympics Instagram account posted an Instagram reel unboxing the welcome bag for the audience to take a look at all the utility products athletes will be receiving this season, along with extending a vote of thanks towards their sponsors.

The Olympic Athlete 365 goodie bag sponsored by P&G, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Powerade includes a variety of products which are essential to the athletes’ stay during the event. The black tote bag comes with a special edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 with an e-sim that provides free data and calling services from telecommunications company Orange, a P&G Everyday Champions Welcome Kit which comes with a Paris themed reusable bag filled with P&G products including Oral-B, Head & Shoulders, Aussie, Safeguard, and Febreze, a reusable red metal Coca-Cola water bottle, and a Powerade sipper.

Not everyone was impressed with the products included though. One person comment on Olympics' Instagram page, “Ewww @ the Coca-Cola & Powerade bottle, could you source a more sustainable alternative?" Another wrote, “What a ridiculous and pointless waste of resources!” But another person wrote, “Now I wish I was an Olympian and qualified to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games at Paris.”

Other… gifts

Aside from the extravagant welcome, the organisers decided to add a unique item in the athletes’ gift bags: condoms. Among a variety of essentials in the bag, one stands out, which is Olympics themed condoms with a message. The colourful packaging and consent related messages are printed to promote safe, protected, and consensual intimacy during the event with a sporty twist in the language, setting these apart from the ones given out during previous games. With the Olympics Village stocked up with over 300,000 condoms for the duration of the game, safe-sex is prioritised and definitely taken care of by the organisers.