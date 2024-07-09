Julia Fox seemingly reveals she is a lesbian: ‘So sorry, boys’

Julia Fox appeared to come out as a lesbian days after revealing she has been celibate for over two years. She made the claim in response to a TikTok video by user @emgwaciedawgie. The user wrote, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'” Julia Fox seemingly reveals she is a lesbian (juliafox/Instagram)

Fox went on to stitch the clip for a post of her own, saying, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

Fox, 34, was married to Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020. However, in the past, she had opened up about potentially dating a woman. “I have some gay bone [in my body] and I need to explore that a little bit more,” she said during an interview with Ziwe in 2022. “Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them.”

Fox and Artemiev share a three-year-old son, Valentino. After the two split, Fox reportedly moved on with controversial rapper Kanye West. They dated for less than two months in 2022 amid West’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox on celibacy

Fox has been celibate for more than two years. Earlier this year, she said she has no plans to end her celibacy anytime soon, and stressed that she thinks sex does nothing “good” or positive.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox said, “I just think nothing good comes from having sex.” She joked that this included “having children.”

When Cohen asked her if she “missed” sex, Fox replied, “No.” “I think it’s just like getting over anything, smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually, you just forget, and all that energy you were putting toward sex, you can put toward other things,” she said.