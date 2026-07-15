England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi stands in way of ENG's dream

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England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Follow Latest Updates

England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi stands between England and a place in the World Cup final as two of football's biggest nations prepare for a blockbuster semi-final. Neither Argentina nor England has consistently hit top gear during the tournament, but both have found ways to keep winning, setting up a contest expected to push each side to its limits. Messi has once again been Argentina's driving force, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals while inspiring the defending champions in crucial moments. England, meanwhile, have leaned heavily on the influence of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, whose leadership and match-winning contributions have helped them navigate a difficult route to the last four. With so much quality on both sides, the margins are expected to be razor-thin. Neither side has enjoyed a straightforward run to the last four. Argentina were pushed to the brink by Cape Verde and Egypt before needing extra time to overcome a 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals. England's journey has been equally demanding, fighting back from a goal down against both DR Congo and Norway before edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a gruelling round-of-16 encounter played at altitude, despite being reduced to 10 men. Both teams have shown resilience under pressure, setting the stage for a semi-final between two battle-tested sides. ...Read More

Neither side has enjoyed a straightforward run to the last four. Argentina were pushed to the brink by Cape Verde and Egypt before needing extra time to overcome a 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals. England's journey has been equally demanding, fighting back from a goal down against both DR Congo and Norway before edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a gruelling round-of-16 encounter played at altitude, despite being reduced to 10 men. Both teams have shown resilience under pressure, setting the stage for a semi-final between two battle-tested sides.