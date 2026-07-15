England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi stands in way of ENG's dream
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi holds the key for the defending champions in the high-stakes semifinale vs England.
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi stands between England and a place in the World Cup final as two of football's biggest nations prepare for a blockbuster semi-final. Neither Argentina nor England has consistently hit top gear during the tournament, but both have found ways to keep winning, setting up a contest expected to push each side to its limits. Messi has once again been Argentina's driving force, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals while inspiring the defending champions in crucial moments. England, meanwhile, have leaned heavily on the influence of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, whose leadership and match-winning contributions have helped them navigate a difficult route to the last four. With so much quality on both sides, the margins are expected to be razor-thin....Read More
Neither side has enjoyed a straightforward run to the last four. Argentina were pushed to the brink by Cape Verde and Egypt before needing extra time to overcome a 10-man Switzerland in the quarter-finals. England's journey has been equally demanding, fighting back from a goal down against both DR Congo and Norway before edging co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a gruelling round-of-16 encounter played at altitude, despite being reduced to 10 men. Both teams have shown resilience under pressure, setting the stage for a semi-final between two battle-tested sides.
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi looks to move ahead of Mbappe!
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi enters the semi-final level with Kylian Mbappe on eight goals in the race for the Golden Boot and has the chance to move ahead. Already the highest goalscorer in World Cup history with 21 goals, Messi will be aiming to extend that record while leading Argentina's bid to defend their title.
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi will face ENG for first time!
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The closest Lionel Messi came to playing England was a friendly in Geneva in November 2005, the last time the two sides faced each other. Argentina lost 3-2 as Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen, who scored twice, overturned goals from Hernan Crespo and Walter Samuel. Messi, however, missed out after being sent off on his international debut against Hungary earlier that year.
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog of semifinal between England and Argentina.