Julia Fox reveals being Celibate, says ‘never been better’: 2 years without sex!

Julia Fox has made a major revelation! The Italian-American sweetheart sparked a conversation online after revealing a surprising detail about her personal life. In a recent social media update, Fox disclosed that she's been celibate for the past two and a half years, responding to a bold and big Billboard message of Bumble. Italian-US actress Julia Fox attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Julia Fox opens up about 2-Year Celibacy

Celibacy is the practice of abstaining from sexual activities or remaining unmarried. Not a common one to see in Tinsel Town though! However, the Uncut Gems actress revealed that she has been practising celibacy for over two years and is thoroughly enjoying it. Bumble, the popular dating app as part of its ad campaign put on a giant Billboard in the city that read, “A vow of celibacy is not the answer.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also read: Halle Berry's beau Van Hunt shares her bare body images with cheeky Mother's Day message, 'I wasn't supposed to...

In response to the message, the 34-year-old actress wrote, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh." Her statement surprised many, leading to congratulations and discussions about finding inner peace. Numerous people reacted by congratulating Fox and sharing their own choices regarding abstaining from sex.

“Gosh, [as] if I didn’t think you could give me another reason [to] admire you as much as I already do,” a person commented on her reply. “True that Julia, I’ve been celibate for 20 years myself and it gets better each year,” another wrote.

When Julia Fox opened up about being a former Sex worker

Julia's recent social media post attracted attention, particularly because she has previously shared her experience working as a dominatrix. In her memoir, she made personal revelations that were often misunderstood during her early days. Despite being in some of the best-reviewed movies out there, Fox spoke about at how the industry continues to portray sex workers in a negative light.

Also read: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes dominates China and Korea’s box office; nets mighty $129 Million Globally

In an interview with Q's Tom Power in an interview back in 2023, the actress said, "I remember the first time just being like, 'Oh my God, what do I do? This is so weird.' And then eventually, with practice, it just becomes second nature…. It's kind of like an art form, really. But it was a great exercise, just like a mental exercise.”

“It taught me how to act, but it also taught me my worth in a way. And it taught me how to have self-esteem, you know, because to be a dominatrix, you have to be empowered. I didn't want to be faking it, I really wanted to be that.” She added.

Fox’s love life has been the subject of much speculation, especially when it comes to dating Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Kanye West. Reports suggested that Fox dated the rapper in 2022 during his divorce process. However, in an interview with the New York Times, in 2023, Fox revealed that she never slept with Kanye. When asked about details in her memoir, Down the Drain, which details other sexual encounters, she explained the context of those experiences.