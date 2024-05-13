Halle Berry's beau Van Hunt shares her bare body images with cheeky Mother's Day message, 'I wasn't supposed to...

Halle Berry's boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, marked Mother's Day with a social media post that got people talking. On Sunday, marking the special day, the musician shared a special tribute on Instagram, featuring playful puns and "sexy" photos of his girlfriend Halle Berry. The picture showed the award-winning actress posing in her bedroom's balcony. Hunt's tribute to Berry was certainly eye-catching, sparking a range of reactions online. Van Hunt's Mother's Day tribute to Halle Berry sparks online reactions(Halle Berry IG)

Van Hunt posts a cheeky photo of Halle Berry

The Grammy-winning singer, 54, took to his Instagram to drop a string of photographs featuring Berry, 56. He captioned the post as, "Happy Mother's Day from the bottom... of my heart," Hunt joked in the post's caption, adding, "Oh s---, I wasn't s'posed to post that!" The couple who publicly declared their relationship in 2020 share three kids together, wishing her the same he added. “Butt...u hav to admit thassa bada--... mutha right there!”

The photos, taken on their home balcony, showed Halle Berry with her chestnut hair flowing freely. She posed looking over her shoulder, resting her hand on the iron railing. Instagram users quickly noticed similarities between the photo and the one she posted last year, causing a stir on the social media platform. Halle is the mother of 16-year-old Nahla Ariela with ex Gabriel Aubry, and 10-year-old Maceo-Robert with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She also shares a teenage son, Drake, with Van Hunt.

Fans react to Halle Berry’s naked photo

While many praised her timeless beauty and natural glow, some were not quite impressed with the "cheekiness" of the photos. One person expressed concern, stating, "Yes, she has a beautiful body and we have seen it in movies, which is her job. She is too beautiful to display for everyone to see. She has too much class, but for some reason, she is putting herself out there like that. Her talent speaks for itself, and she doesn't need to express her nakedness outside of her home to her man. Just my opinion, not a judgment." Another wrote, “May this not be how a man shows love to me by publicly showing my nudity.” One more commented, “Yeah but can't you at least tell her to put some clothes on?”

Halle Berry shares Mother's Day photo with her mother-in-law

The American actress later took to her own social media handle to share a cute selfie with her mother-in-law. She wrote, Happy Mother’s Day to all the glorious mothers of the world and especially my beautiful mother-in-law, DJ! You’ve come into our lives and brought the sunshine with you I so admire the way you love with such grace and style! When you shower us with your pearls, we are instantly made better! We love you so very much.”