Woman's Bumble bio lands her a job reference at JP Morgan. Here's how it happened

Job hunting is one of the most tiring processes that a person goes through. After applying and reapplying to various companies, giving interviews, and building their profiles, many people can feel exhausted. And when the job search gets even more challenging, numerous individuals also reach out to people to refer them to their companies. An X user, who goes by the handle @vanderwoods3n did something similar. She posted a line on her Bumble bio saying that she would get along with someone who had a connection in either JP Morgan or Goldman Sachs. Woman's Bumble bio that went viral.

So, after one of her friends noticed this on her dating profile bio, they quickly referred her for the position of Financial Controller at JP Morgan. She made the post; in the caption of the post, she wrote, "So one of my IRLs saw my Bumble profile and then did this." (Also Read: Man shares academic achievements in dating app bio, netizens ask if it is ‘resume or dating profile’)

She also posted snapshots of her Bumble profile and the conversation with the person who referred her.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 12. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The post also has close to 1,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: 'Someone who can teach me DSA': Man's Tinder bio goes viral, amuses people)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, "One day, I am gonna use this technique."

A second said, "Using dating apps correctly."

"Now, can you refer me for JP Morgan Chase/Goldman Sachs?" asked a third.

A fourth shared, "I can get you referred to JP Morgan in a few minutes. Could have simply asked on Twitter than Bumble."