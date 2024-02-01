'Someone who can teach me DSA': Man's Tinder bio goes viral, amuses people

While you may make a profile on a dating app to find someone of your liking, one Tinder user had something else in his mind. 20-year-old Rohan joined Tinder for the sole purpose of finding someone who can help him learn data structures and algorithms (DSA). After a snapshot of the man's profile was shared on X, it quickly went viral, receiving tons of hilarious reactions. Snapshot of the Tinder bio. (X/@hajarkagalwa)

"Tinder is wilding for real," wrote X user @hajarkagalwa as she shared a screenshot of Rohan's profile. The image shows the man's bio, which read, "Looking for someone who can teach me DSA specifically in C language. Also, there's this problem about Bubble sort which I am not able to solve. It's working when I give a hard-coded array, but when we generate a random array, it's not working. I've been stuck with it for the past three days. Please swipe right only if you can help me. We can get coffee while we are at it.'' (Also Read: Man shares academic achievements in dating app bio, netizens ask if it is ‘resume or dating profile’)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 23. Since being posted it has gained close to two lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has over 1,900 likes and numerous comments. Many found Rohan's bio hilarious.

Check out what people said about it here:

An individual wrote, "If your partner asks why you have Tinder on your phone. Just let them know the truth, that you want to help people with DSA."

A second said, "Bro found the solution to his modern problem."

A third posted, "LinkdeIn is the new Tinder, and Tinder is the new LinkdeIn."

"I did the same once. Asked this one UI designer what books and courses I should study and ended the call. He unmatched me the next day," commented a fourth.